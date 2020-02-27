The Pineville Lady Lions are the 51st District champions after defeating Knox Central 48-47 in the championship game on Thursday night.
The Lady Panthers were led by Presley Partin with 23 points. She was followed by Caylan Mills with 12, Zoey Liford with eight, and Natalie Fisher and Isabella Frost with two each.
The Lady Lions were led by Virginia Hall with 14. She was followed by Raigan King with 13, Whitney Caldwell with nine, and Summer Partin and Brittany Davis with six each.
Pineville scored the first basket of the game but Knox Central got off to a hot start shooting, connecting on their first three attempts from long range, en route to opening the first quarter on an 11-2 run. On the heels of an 11-2 run of their own, the Lady Lions knotted the game at 13-13 before taking a 14-13 lead with 1:12 remaining in the first. The Lady Panthers took the lead away from Pineville at 15-14 with under a minute remaining in the first and held until the first horn.
The Lady Lions regained the lead to start the second quarter, at 16-15. It was the first of three rapid lead changes to start the period. Pineville held a 28-26 lead midway through the second quarter, and held onto it until the half.
The teams entered the third period trading buckets, with Pineville holding a slim advantage, until the Lady Panthers tied the game in knots at 32-32. Knox Central regained the lead at 35-32 after a foul and-one free throw. From there, the Lady Panthers closed the quarter on a 7-1 run, allowing them to hold a 42-34 lead heading into the final frame.
The Lady Lions opened the fourth quarter with a three point basket, drawing back to within five points at 42-37. From there, Pineville further chipped away at the lead, drawing back to within two points at 42-40 with four minutes remaining in the game. The Knox Central lead stood at 47-45 before Pineville connected on a basket and a free throw with two seconds remaining to take a one-point lead. A desperation shot by the Lady Panthers fell short, allowing Pineville to secure a one-point victory, and the 51st District championship.
