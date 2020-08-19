A Pineville man remains in the Knox County Detention Center after he allegedly assaulted another man with a bat last Thursday around 11:15 a.m.
The victim stated he heard a knock at the door and went to answer. When the door opened he was struck in the face by John Fuston, 41, with a baseball bat. The victim fell backwards and was continually assaulted by Fuston using his fists.
Fuston was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He faces charges of first degree burglary and second degree assault. He is set to appear in court on August 25 and has a $50,000 cash bond.
