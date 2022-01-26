courtesy of Knox County Sheriff’s Office
On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, a white SUV traveling on Old Highway 25 was seen passing by a Knox County Deputy at a high rate of speed. The deputy caught up to the vehicle, began to follow it pacing the driver at 70 mph for a half mile, and then initiated a traffic stop just before Stinking Creek.
When contact was made with 41-year-old Teddy C. Collins of Pineville, a strong odor of Marijuana was coming from the vehicle. Collins was asked by the deputy what he thought the reason was for the stop and he stated he was speeding. During the stop, Collins was asked to exit the SUV and perform standard field sobriety tests which he failed. A Barbourville K-9 unit was then requested to assist on scene and alerted on the vehicle.
A search warrant was obtained and deputies located a gray bag in the back seat which contained approximately (2) two ounces of (4) four individual bags of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and digital scales.
Teddy Collins was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center charged with trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams – Methamphetamine), trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) – 1st offense, speeding 15 mph over the limit and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.