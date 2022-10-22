Autumn is my favorite season and has been since I was a child. The woods were my playground as I ran around gathering hickory nuts, walnuts, and collecting as many seed pods as possible and all the different leaves I could find. I hope you’ve had a chance to get out and enjoy our beautiful fall weather. From one tree hugger to another, the trees this year are ablaze with colors more beautiful than I have seen in years.
The gingko tree found on the Middle School front campus is as bright as a lemon; it is dazzling display makes it hard to turn away from. The dogwood tree that I can see out my kitchen window displays vibrant bright-pink lipstick colored leaves. The sweetgum tree leaves look as if they were braided into brilliant ropes of red, yellow, gold, and orange and then draped from top to bottom. The fire engine red of the various shrubs are not to be ignored. These shrubs called by different names fire bush, burning bush and others cast their brilliant red hues into the sun.
Our southeastern Appalachian Mountains are some of the oldest mountains on earth. They also have an unsurpassed ecosystem that is comprised of 140 species of trees, and 250 species of birds. The Appalachian Mountains, often called the Appalachians, are a system of mountains in eastern to northeastern North America. The formation of the Appalachians was roughly 480 million years ago during the Ordovician Period. The most common trees found in the Appalachian Mountains are mainly oaks and hickories. You may know about the great chestnut blight which was known as the greatest forest loss in history.
My husband speaks of the original old Swan Pond Road being marked where a great chestnut tree stood. In the area called Chestnut Corners, the giant old tree was approximately 6-8 feet in diameter. School boys used the remaining limbs to climb onto the trunk and play King of the Mountain. Remnants of the tree were still there in 1962 when my husband’s family moved back from Cincinnati. An invasive species of chestnut tree was brought into New York City which contained a fungus which spread through the Appalachians destroying all of the Chestnut trees. Another tree which died out was the mighty Elm. Other trees listed on the endangered species list include the Fraser Fir, Ash, and California Redwoods.
What can we do as citizens to protect our forests? We can become active in environmental groups located in our area; plant new trees where trees once grew. Support forest conservation organizations, advocate for climate change solutions, and teach our children to become good stewards of the earth.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940, Facebook, and email seriousuu@yahoo.com.
