Why do we continue to make smoking pot a crime when alcohol and tobacco are regulated, yet legal?
It’s well past time to end the prohibition on weed/pot/Mary Jane/reefer/electric lettuce etc. A study by the Libertarian thinktank Cato Institute concluded last year that “the data so far… provide little support for the strong claims about legalization made by either opponents or supporters, the notable exception is tax revenue, which has exceeded some expectations.” Legal weed hasn’t led to increased crime or traffic accidents as prohibitionists claim, and claimed about alcohol right here in Knox County, a recent article showed the county had actually seen a slight decrease in alcohol related accidents.
On the other hand, the marijuana industry created 77,000 jobs in 2020 and currently has around 321,000 positions. Colorado collects roughly $20 million in tax revenue from marijuana EVERY MONTH; California gets over $50 million. States that legalized pot also have seen a decrease in workers compensation claims as marijuana provides “an additional form of pain management therapy,” per a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. Studies also show a correlation between the availability of legal marijuana and a decrease in deaths from opioids.
A report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse found that “the majority of people who use marijuana do not go on to use other, “harder substances,” despite the common argument that its use is a gateway to other substances. The report notes that “an alternative to the gateway-drug hypothesis is that people who are more vulnerable to drug-taking are simply more likely to start with readily available substances such as marijuana, tobacco, or alcohol, and their subsequent social interactions with others who use drugs increases their chances of trying other drugs.” To put it another way, marijuana isn’t the reason for the opioid and meth epidemic in Eastern Kentucky.
People can freely smoke a carton of cigarettes while getting drunk and shooting guns. Yet we criminalize marijuana. We preach about personal freedom, except for when we don’t like something others do. No one is saying you should be able to light up a doobie in the middle of a restaurant, we rightly ended that practice with cigarettes a while back because smoke affects the people around you. Yet no one is looking to make smoking cigarettes illegal in one’s home, so why do we continue to make smoking pot a crime?
Why would we want to potentially make our drug problems worse by legalizing marijuana?
How can we be having this discussion at all? Sure marijuana has been made legal in some medical instances, but so are opioids. Yet people believe in making this harmful gateway drug completely legal. The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies marijuana as a Schedule One drug, a drug “with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”
A report from the DEA states that “Illegal drugs increase crime, partly because some users turn to crime to pay for their habits and partly because some users are stimulated by certain drugs to act more violently. Legalization, however, will not affect addiction and its effects on the propensity to violence. Instead of legalizing drugs, better treatment, education, and research are needed to curb dependency on drugs and the adverse health and social effects of drug use.” Why, when we already have a serious drug problem, do we want to make things harder on our law enforcement?
Not only is marijuana addictive, it leads to even worse drugs to abuse. An article in the New York Times reads, “people who are addicted to marijuana are three times more likely to be addicted to heroin.” That was written by Robert L. DuPont is the president of the Institute for Behavior and Health and the first director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. He goes on to say, “legalizing marijuana will have lasting negative effects on future generations. The currently legal drugs, alcohol and tobacco, are two of the leading causes of preventable illness and death in the country. Establishing marijuana as a third legal drug will increase the national drug abuse problem, including expanding the opioid epidemic.”
We have already seen the effects of drug abuse and alcohol on our community. Making drugs easier to get will only lead to moral decay. We must think of our children and protect them from these harmful substances. What’s next? Legal meth and heroine.
As our homeless and destitute population continues to increase, why would we want to even entertain trying to navigate such a slippery slope of potentially leading people to more addictions? We need to be working harder to find ways to help those already struggling and be the humanitarians we say we are rather than trying to line our pockets. Yes, legalizing marijuana would be profitable for some, but at what cost? Is it really worth it in the end? We don’t want our community to go up in smoke.
This article provided complimentary from the January 27, 2022 issue.
