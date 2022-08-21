The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation annual Poker Run canceled due to the floods of July 28. The Run’s sponsors diverted their contributions to provide emergency flood relief funds through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s www.appalachianky.org/flood fund. These donations will go to individuals and families in need, starting with those families in shelters and hotels.
“The decision to cancel the 2022 Poker Run was not easy. Work on this year’s five simultaneous launch events began in January, but our people are hurting, and we need to prioritize providing relief instead,” said Sandi Curd, board member. “Our sponsors’ s understanding is amazing, and their generosity a true reflection of caring.”
Sponsors supporting flood relief are Forcht Bank of Barbourville, Corbin, London, and Williamsburg; Heather Barrineau of Century 21 Advantage Realty, Wildcat Harley Davidson, Kinetic Business by Windstream; Petry and Newcomb Orthodontics; James Baker State Farm Insurance Williamsburg; Bingham Tires of Barbourville, Bluegrass Navigators, Manchester Clay County Chamber of Commerce and Hearthside Bank Middlesboro branch.
The Upper Cumberland Poker Run will resume next year Saturday, August 5, 2023.
The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation works to enrich the quality of life in Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties communities through charitable giving, community involvement, and strategic partnerships. Upper Cumberland Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a network of nationally accredited foundations across the region.
The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and its affiliate community foundations serve 54 counties in southeast Kentucky and is accredited through the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Affiliate community foundations are Breathitt County, Clinton County, Floyd County, Jackson County, Leslie County, Pikeville, Perry County and Upper Cumberland (Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Whitley Counties). At its core, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is an organization created with charitable donations from generous people committed to local causes. For donors, the Foundation serves as a philanthropic advisor. For the community, the Foundation serves as a grant maker and a civic leader. Through the support of its donors and fundholders, the Foundation has been able to address some of the community’s most pressing needs. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.appalachianky.org or call 606-439-1357.
