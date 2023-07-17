A Driver's License pop-up event will take place in Knox County on Wednesday, July 19 at the Knox County Senior Center located at 130 Harding Street in Barbourville.
Register for one of the available time slots at https://telegov.egov.com/kytc_mobile/AppointmentWizard/121/1194/1
A limited number of walk-ins will be available.
From the drive.ky.gov website:
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is taking driver licensing to the next level by offering modern, secure services and more options to handle your licensing needs than ever before. The Popup Driver Licensing Program is a traveling service that brings all the services offered in Driver Licensing Regional Offices to local communities that don't have a regional office.
Experience all the benefits of a Driver Licensing Regional Office at a Popup Event, like:
Upgrade to a REAL ID license
Request an 8-year license if you are due to renew
Update your name or address
Renew your CDL
Popup events are only for residents of the county hosting the event. Every county not hosting a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office receives at least two Popup visits annually.
Appointments are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and must be made online. Appointment holders will be sent a confirmation email and/or text message immediately. Additionally, appointment holders will receive a reminder email/text message four days prior to the event. If an appointment-holder cannot make an appointment, please cancel it. This will open the appointment up for others.
Popup staff will contact all appointment holders through email or phone ahead of each event. It is important that appointment holders respond to staff when they receive calls or emails. Staff will confirm appointments, answer any questions, and ensure each customer has the proper documents to receive service at a Popup event.
While Popup events are by appointment only, staff may be able to take a limited number of walk-ins at each event; however, there is no guarantee. Residents who choose to walk in at a Popup event should communicate with staff who will indicate the possibility and/or wait time for service.
The following forms of payment will be accepted: debit/credit cards, check, and money orders. The program is not accepting cash payments. A pricing list is available here.
Skip a trip to a regional office or popup event and renew online or by mail! Most KY credential needs can be done from the comfort of your home. To learn more, click here.
For any questions regarding the Popups, please email Terry Sebastian at Terry.Sebastian@ky.gov.
Knox County Senior Center
130 Harding Street
Barbourville, KY 40906
