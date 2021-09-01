September 1, 2021:
Yesterday morning, August 31 Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies were notified of package thefts in the Booneheight area of Knox County.
The victims had surveillance video of the items being taken from their porch and forwarded screen captures to deputies who recognized the female in the pictures and identified her as Joanna Fee.
The vehicle seen in video was located a short distance from the victim's residence. Deputies responded to the area and located the truck, then being operated by Fee.
Once detained Fee lead deputies to a residence in Stinking Creek where the stolen items were recovered and Virgil Mills of Knox County was arrested. Mills was identified as the operator of the truck at the time of theft.
Arrested:
Joanna Fee, 39, Flat Lick, KY
Virgil Mills, 46, Flat Lick, KY
Charges:
Theft By Unlawful Taking
Deputies:
Sargent Carl Frith(Arresting Officer)
Knox County Deputies
