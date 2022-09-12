Harlan, Ky. (September 12, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for going beyond the mission of KSP in 2021 to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth by responding to two historic natural disasters, running into unthinkable dangers, assisting with the continued fight against the deadly drug epidemic and answering thousands of calls for service.
Four troopers from the Post 10 area were included in those honors.
Trooper Jonathan Ledford was named 2021 Post 10 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Ledford is a 3-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.
Detective Jacob Middleton was named 2021 Post 10 Detective of the Year. Detective Middleton is a 6-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.
Trooper Brandon Burton received the KSP Lifesaving Medal. Trooper Burton is an 11-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.
Detective Rodney Sturgill received the KSP Lifesaving Medal. Detective Sturgill is a 10-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.
Post 10 Commander Danny Caudill said he is proud of the commitment and efforts of these units. It’s an honor to serve with these troopers and detectives. They answer the call every day and I could not be prouder of them.
KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves. For more information about KSP’s commitment of creating a better Kentucky by making the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure by providing exceptional law enforcement, click here.
