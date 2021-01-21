A Knox County man accused of murder has been granted a medical furlough due to on-going health concerns.
Glenn Powell, 73, Had been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center since October 9, 2018. He is accused of killing Glenn Edwards, 57, in September of that year. Powell was found incompetent to stand trial by a psychiatrist from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center however that recommendation was overruled by Judge Michael Caperton in favor of the opinion of the investigating KSP Detective. Caperton later recused himself and a special judge was assigned to his case in November of 2019, with little-to-no activity since.
According to the Agreed Order on Medical Furlough signed by Judge Daniel Ballou, Powell was granted the furlough “due to on-going health concerns and the parties agreeing and the court concluding that due to such health concerns the defendant is not currently a public safety risk.” The furlough relinquishes Powell from his $500,000 bond until further orders from the court.
