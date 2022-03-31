This month’s speaker is no April Fool’s Day joke (Friday, April 1, at 7 pm, at the Knox County Courthouse). One of the most interesting and able presenters of history in our region is Don Pinson. His informative insights into the record of our nation are amazing. He has proclaimed these truths and their Christian impact in many churches and gatherings throughout the country for several years.
Don, a resident of Manchester, will be speaking on Prayer and its impact on history. As I spoke with him this morning, he says that is the direction his is leaning but open to the Lord tweaking things if that is best. In the past I was able to participate in a guided tour of Washington DC with Don and other pastors. His understanding is rich and well communicated. Join us and invite others.
Rev. Leonard Lester
Barbourville, Ky.
