Dear Editor,
All of us sense that something is very wrong. Not the normal wrongs that we have consistently observed over our lifetimes, but now we sense that there is something new in the air. We assume it is something wrong because of past experiences of the unknown. But maybe this sense of foreboding is the precursor of something good. Change is what we smell, but maybe it is God setting the stage for the good He has promised.
Isaiah 11:9, “They shall not hurt or destroy in all my holy mountain; for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the LORD as the waters cover the sea.” And Psalm 113:11, “From the rising of the sun to its setting, the name of the LORD is to be praised!” What would it look like if God was preparing us for His glorious victory over evil?
The richest treasure we possess for navigating these times is God’s Word. It is quick and active and impacting and transforming. At our monthly meeting of PRAYER ON THE SQUARE, MONDAY, AUGUST 1, AT 7PM, AT THE KNOX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, our guest speaker and prayer leader will be BOBBY MILLS, the past President of the KENTUCKY GIDDEONS. This ministry of the GIDDEONS, with branches all over the world, is on the front lines of God shaking our world by giving people the Word of God, the BIBLE, to read and hear. Come and hear the life changing stories of God speaking to His world and the power of His love changing peoples’ darkness to light.
Bring someone with you and pray for maximum impact for His glorious light in our region.
Rev. Leonard Lester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.