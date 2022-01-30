Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m., at the Knox County Courthouse, we will join together for our monthly prayer gathering. This has been a year we have navigated with much prayer. Our world is on the brink of war and the Prince of Peace is against that. The National Guard of all 50 states and the three US territories have been called up. Our nation is at Defcon 2. We have pain all over the world and we have a Savior who has compassion and wants us to pray for laborers to address that pain. Big prayers to a big Savior!!
Our program will be guided this month by the Prayer Team of First Baptist Church of Barbourville. As a very aggressive prayer group, they have been covering their church’s program and our community all year. Come and hear their insights in what God has shown them and visualize what we are to do as we launch into this new year.
Leonard Lester
