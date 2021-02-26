March 1st PRAYER ON THE SQUARE is next Monday night at 7 pm at the Knox County Courthouse. This is an opportunity for the Greater Body of Christ to fellowship and pray together. With the needs of our community pressing upon all of us, praying together is the first-best thing we can accomplish. Please open your schedule for this event and invite others to participate.
Another prayer opportunity for area pastors is on Tuesday mornings. As we have been meeting and growing to know one another, we have lifted the diverse flocks of worshipers and the ministers’ families in our area to the Lord. May God grow His church and make us a channel of His blessings for the future. If you want to know more about the monthly Prayer on the Square or the Ministers’ weekly prayer meetings call Rev. Leonard Lester at 545-4585. Christ is our joy and our Guide for the future. Join us.
