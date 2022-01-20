riginally slated to be available Wednesday, January 19 but moved up a day to Tuesday, January 18, the Biden administration’s effort to get more in-home COVID-19 tests into the hands of the people is underway.
Launched and active on Tuesday, covidtests.gov allows for each household to receive four (4) free, at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are no-charge, and free of any shipping costs. The orders are processed through the United States Postal Service and will begin arriving in mailboxes late January.
The address used must be listed as a residential address with U.S.P.S. Business addresses will kick back. Only four tests will be sent to each individual residential address.
The Biden administration also announced free N95 masks coming soon to households across America. N95 masks have been the most reliable form of protective respiratory mask available. Four hundred million N95 masks will reportedly be distributed through pharmacies and health care centers nationwide, also at no cost to the public. The U.S. recently tripled its stockpile of the N95 masks.
