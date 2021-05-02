Presley James Doolin, the two year old daughter of Dakota Austin Doolin and Lindsay (Gray) Doolin passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the Barbourville ARH hospital. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 27, 2018. She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Sterling and Mary Doolin.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her parents, Dakota and Lindsay Doolin of Barbourville, her brother, Dakota Sterling Doolin, grandparents, Mike and Kopie Doolin of Girdler, Belinda and Glenn Clark of Jacksonville, Florida and Gary and Melissa Gray of Barbourville, great grandparents, James and Laura Turpen of Barbourville, aunts and uncles, Tyler and Katie Gray of Barbourville, Bradley Gray of Barbourville, Michael and Kendra Doolin of Heidrick, Kevin and Kathy Doolin of Heidrick and Amber Johnson of Heidrick and Melanie and Todd Jackson of Barbourville, a special aunt, Jackie Root of Girdler, special friends, Blake and Morgan Hinkle of Poplar Creek along with many other cousins, family and friends.
