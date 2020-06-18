The Mountain Association for Community and Economic Development (MACED), a non-profit that’s been helping develop the Eastern Kentucky economy for 43 years, offers services that could benefit many Knox County businesses, local government, and others.
Founded 43 years ago “to promote a just transition to a new economy in Eastern Kentucky,” per the organization’s website, MACED also conducts research, advocates for policy and narrative changes, and works with various partners across the region. One such group is United Methodist Mountain Mission, who operates an Opportunity Store in Barbourville, among other locations. MACED was able to save the Barbourville location $7,300 per year in energy costs.
MACED Communications Coordinator Ariel Fugate took some time to speak with The Mountain Advocate about the organization and the work they do. “We have a number of different programs. One of our biggest programs are with helping small businesses, nonprofits, faith-based groups and local governments save on their energy bills,” she said. “We would love to work with more folks in Knox County.”
Fugate described the energy program that saved the Barbourville Opportunity Store so much on energy bills. “We look at their bills to check for errors, or we actually visit their building to do an “audit” and recommend ways they can save through lighting upgrades, basic changes, or more in-depth upgrades like solar,” she explained. The energy audits are a free service MACED offers for eligible small businesses and non-profits. The group saved Red Bird Mission over $42,000 a year in energy costs.
“We also do lending for businesses and organizations in EKY, and provide support if businesses or organizations need help creating websites, marketing, etc,” Fugate stated. Clay County entrepreneur Glenna Combs worked with MACED to create a website for her hat-making business. After that, she enrolled in MACED’s “How to Airbnb” training and started up an Airbnb side business that has allowed her to bring in an additional $1,000 per month. The business has been so successful that Combs has had to hire help to maintain the properties.
Fugate was surprised that the Opportunity Store is the only project the organization has in Knox County at the moment. She expressed that MACED would love to take on more projects in the area and encouraged local businesses, government agencies, non-profits, and other groups to reach out.
More information about MACED including applying for their programs and more stories of their work can be found at MACED.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.