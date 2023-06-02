Students from Barbourville High School looking for internships for the summer participated in a meet-and-greet with prospective host site employers with the 2023 Appalachian Lens Program on Thursday. The program is an initiative of Partners for Rural Impact.
The summer internship sees students placed based on their interests in working with various organizations. The interns rank their choice of host site, and coordinators with the program match them to their host site for the summer.
The Mountain Advocate will serve as a host employer for one intern for Summer 2023. Last year, The Mountain Advocate hosted two interns through a similar program working with Partners for Rural Impact for a Digital Storytelling internship, the same focus as the 2023 internship.
