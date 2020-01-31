web only featured Promotion for hometown Marine By Jeff Ledington Jeff Ledington Author email Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Lance Corporal Hale pictured with his wife. Hale receiving his new rank. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Knox Central Graduate Jotham Hale was recently promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. The 24 year old is currently stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags United States Marine Corps Military Jacksonville New River Barbourville Knox Central Navy Lance Corporal Year Hometown North Carolina Jeff Ledington Author email Follow Jeff Ledington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Promotion for hometown Marine Shop'N'Share event aims to help those affected by domestic violence Barbourville man indicted on assault charges Plans to annex old jail for county services Burglary leads to Organized Crime charges Grand Jury hands down indictments Two men indicted in Expert Auto robbery Mother charged after crash seriously injures children Upcoming Events Jan 31 Lee County Library Story Hour Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31 Boys and Girls Club Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31 Clay County DAV Chapter 137 Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Feb 1 Lee County Library Story Hour Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Feb 1 Al-Anon meets Sat, Feb 1, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand Jury hands down indictmentsBarbourville man indicted on assault chargesPlans to annex old jail for county servicesBurglary leads to Organized Crime chargesSix indicted in sex trafficking conspiracyAudit report in for SheriffCDC investigating Union College student’s illnessMan allegedly threatens familyMother charged after crash seriously injures childrenQuick guide to earthquakes Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Thursday, January 30, 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News +2 Promotion for hometown Marine Updated 2 hrs ago Shop'N'Share event aims to help those affected by domestic violence Updated 3 hrs ago Barbourville man indicted on assault charges 6 hrs ago Judge Gabbard Visits Frankfort 8 hrs ago +2 JCHS Academic Team: District Champions!! 9 hrs ago +2 Peters Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug & Firearms Charges 9 hrs ago Jackson County Joins Ranks of 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties 9 hrs ago Plans to annex old jail for county services 11 hrs ago Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
