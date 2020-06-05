A peaceful protest is set to occur tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Barbourville. The event follows similar protests in Corbin and Harlan.
The protests are part of a nationwide response to the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer held kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Those wishing to take part are gathering at 6:30 p.m. in the old El Mariachi parking lot before marching to the courthouse. A nine minute moment of silence will occur at the courthouse followed by protesting along the lines of Corbin the day before.
