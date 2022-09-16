The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Tuesday September 27, 2022 at David's Steak House in Corbin, Kentucky. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 AM with the meeting to follow. We will be discussing our efforts to get a COLA for retirees. Retirees (and spouses) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS are welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website (kentuckypublicretirees.org). For more information call 606-260-0490.
