Public testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus has made its way to Knox County.
Starting Monday, May 4 anyone wishing to be tested for the coronavirus will have that option.
Knox County Health Department has partnered with Gravity Diagnostics to provide COVID-19 testing through designated testing locations within Knox County, according to Health Department Director Rebecca Rains.
“Anyone who wants tested will need to call 606-277-2135,” said Rains. “They will need to provide basic demographic and insurance information when they call in.”
When requesting a COVID-19 test, individuals will be prescreened based on the following criteria:
• Healthcare worker or first responder
• Currently experiencing symptoms
• or, have had exposure to someone with COVID-19.
“If they meet screening criteria, they will be set up at a testing location,” said Rains. She said typically, test results will be available the next business day.
In keeping with preventative measures handed down by the Centers for Disease Control and Department for Public Health, the department encouraged people to:
• Stay home from work or school if you feel sick
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid large gatherings
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds
• If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizers with 60% alcohol
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, dispose of tissue after use
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Personal protective equipment (PPE) such as respiratory masks and gloves are at low levels. “PPE is extremely limited and should be preserved for frontline health care personnel and first responders,” Rains said in a previous statement.
Rains advises anyone who suspects they have a respiratory infection should to go to their provider first, then the hospital if they are distress.
For any questions regarding COVID-19, you are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725 or KCHD’s COVID-19 hotline, 606-277-2135.
For more updates, follow Knox County Health Department on Facebook or visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov or www.kchdky.org.
