Quarles vaccine

Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine"These safe and effective vaccines offer us a chance at getting back to normal, opening up our businesses, taking our masks off, and getting back to seeing our family and friends," he said. (Kentucky Department of Agriculture photo).
FRANKFORT (March 22, 2021) – Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles got his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this weekend and is encouraging Kentuckians to consider taking it as a means to re-open state businesses and get back to normal.
 
“In December, I said I would take the COVID-19 vaccine when it was my turn,” Commissioner Quarles said. “With food and agriculture being included in the industry groups in Phase 1C, I took the vaccine this weekend. While taking the vaccine is a personal choice, I encourage Kentuckians to take it when their place in line comes. These safe and effective vaccines offer us a chance at getting back to normal, opening up our businesses, taking our masks off, and getting back to seeing our family and friends.”
 
In December, Commissioner Quarles declined to take a COVID-19 vaccine at the invitation of Governor Beshear when the very limited supply was offered to a select group of government officials. At the time, Commissioner Quarles said that, as a healthy 37-year-old male with no underlying health conditions, he preferred for his early access vaccine to be given to a high-risk individual such as a frontline worker or a resident of a long-term care facility.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you