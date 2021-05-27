Once the quarterback of the Knox Central Football team and a standout baseball player, Cory Smith now teaches the next generation of Knox County athletes while continuing the legacy of one of Barbourville’s most respected businesses.
Smith went into college like many others - “I didn’t really know what I wanted at the time,” he said. While attending Union College he began working at Knox Professional Pharmacy, first as a delivery driver and later as a technician. There he found a career he could be passionate about and fell under the wing of long-time pharmacist George Hammons. “George was my mentor, I really looked up to him,” Smith says.
Smith grew to love the field and its challenges. He decided to pursue a major in biology at Union, graduating in 2013. From there he went to pharmacy school at Sullivan University and began doing rotations. He landed his first pharmacy job at Walmart.
When it came time for Hammons to retire, Smith was an easy choice to take over as co-owner of Knox Professional Pharmacy, along with Hammons’ daughter and experienced pharmacist, Frankie Abner. “We’re familiar with each other,” Smith says of the partnership. While Abner handles most of the pharmacy side of things, Smith takes care of much of the business side. “It’s challenging trying to juggle both. The business side is a full time job itself,” he says. Knox Professional Pharmacy recently celebrated its 45 year anniversary and Smith hopes to be around “another 45.”
Outside of work, Smith is committed to rising his five-year-old son Hudson with his wife Whitney. He stays heavily involved in the community, coaching tee ball and junior football. “A lot of us are involved in our community,” he says of his staff. He and the staff’s work in the community and the relationships they’re able to cultivate are big upside to a community pharmacy he believes.
“Never let someone tell you can’t do something just because you’re from this area,” Smith said when asked what he say to the next generation, “use that as motivation.”
Smith is thankful for the many people that helped him get where he is today. “I feel like I got a good education that prepared me,” he said of Knox County Schools. He also thanked his wife and his parents for their support over the years.
