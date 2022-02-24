Mrs. Rachel (Smith) Callebs age 85 of Hinkle, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late John L. and Flora Jordan Smith born to them on April 18, 1936 in Clay County.
Rachel was a former employee of Warner’s. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, watching westerns and UK basketball games. She was a faithful member of the Dripping Springs Baptist Church.
On March 12, 1954, she united in marriage with Dotson Callebs and to this union four children were born.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Flora Smith, her husband Dotson Callebs, one brother, Ralph Smith and three sisters, Polly Cooper, Lorene Jones and Sallie Smith.
Survivors include her four children, Tony Callebs and wife Sheila of Girdler, John Dutton Callebs and wife Lisa of Hinkle, Sherry Smith and husband Steve of Hinkle and Doug Callebs of Hinkle, six grandchildren, Johnathan Callebs, Ashley Carter, Heidi Jackson, Adam Smith, Cody Smith and Lori Robinson, eleven great grandchildren, Braylee Callebs, Raegan Jackson, Charli Ann Jackson, Kallie Jane Robinson, Carter Smith, Aubree Callebs, Caleb Smith, Maddix Carter, Bentley Carter, Kensley Smith and Eli Robinson, one sister June Gambrel of Rising Sun, Indiana and one brother, Oakley Smith of Norwood, Ohio, a special friend Judy Mitchell along with many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rachel Callebs will be conducted on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steven Honeycutt, Rev. Ricky Broughton and Rev. Vernon Morris officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Callebs Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Terry Price, Adam Smith, Cody Smith, Johnathan Callebs, Curtis Robinson, Camden Carter and Tucker Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be, Dr. Paul Pederson, Bluegrass Care Navigators and former pastors of Dripping Springs Baptist Church.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11;00 a.m. until the hour of service at 1:00 p.m.
To the Callebs family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
