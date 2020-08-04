Raleigh Causey, age 66 of London, KY was born in Leslie County, KY on November 23, 1954 to the late Oakley and Winnie Engle Causey and departed this life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Saint Joseph of London Hospital. He was a Member of Keavy Church of God and enjoyed going to Church, working on Lawn Mowers, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 2 brothers: Olen Causey, and Bill Thomas; and a sister: Mary Hobbs preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving children: Khayman Dugger and Derrick Dugger both of London; 4 brothers: Jim Causey and wife Susan of Manchester, Sam Causey and wife Lucy, and Eddie Causey and wife Becky all of London; and Harold Causey and wife Peggy of Harlan; 4 sisters: Earlene Causey of London, Polly Mitchell and husband Arnold, and Karen Rouse and husband Tim all of Harlan, and Rose Mitchell and husband Clarence of Corbin; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Raleigh Causey will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Roger Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Norve Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home for a limited visitation on Wednesday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2. At the family’s request Face Masks and Social Distancing will be required.
To the loving family of Mr. Raleigh Causey, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
