Ralph Leo Gosser, 86, went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, August 12, 2022, where he will no longer suffer pain.
He was the son of Bennie and Ida May Fields Gosser, who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin, Cecil, Robert, and Isaac, sister, Rosalie Gosser Wilson, sisters-in-law, Peggy Kincaid Gosser, Jean Walles Gosser, Eula Clarkson Harrison, and Alma Clarkson, brothers-in-law, Floyd Wilson, Roddie Morgan, and Bobby Harrison, father-in-law, T.C. Clarkson, and mother-in-law, Flossie Devena Clarkson.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Clarkson Gosser, daughter, Deborah Gosser Hartford and husband Mike Hartford of Jacksonville, Florida, son, Roger Gosser of Corbin, Kentucky, sister, Joyce Gosser Morgan of Glasgow, Kentucky, grandsons, Michael Hartford of Jacksonville, Florida, Sean Gosser of Corbin, Kentucky, and Ben Gosser of Colonial Beach, Virginia, great grandson, Isaac Gosser of Corbin, Kentucky, several nephews and nieces who he loved very much, also sister-in-law, Janice Gosser of Frankton, Indiana, and Betty McGuire Gosser of Glasgow, Kentucky.
He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church, and a Mason for over 50 years. In May, 1958, he opened the first Dollar General Store on Main Street in Corbin. He was a charter member of Tri-County Rescue Squad, and was instrumental in getting Governor Bert Combs to come to Corbin in 1963 and speak at Wilbur Hotel to the association of Tri-County Rescue Squads. He worked for the City of Corbin Fire Department for over 26 years retiring in 1998. He also worked part time as Corbin Building Inspector, and part time at Jim and Martine Ferguson, Southern Cable Co.. He enjoyed going on dune buggy trails, camping, and fishing.
Per his request, visitation and funeral services will not be held. Burial will be held at Bethleham Cemetery in Monroe County, Kentucky.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
