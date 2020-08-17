Mr. Ralph Napier age 84 of Barbourville departed this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 17, 1936 in Bell County and was the son of George Napier and Rebecca Ann (Swanson) Napier. He united in marriage with Hazel Joyce Frazier and to this union three children were born. Ralph was a member of the Church of Nazarene in Pineville, Kentucky. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
His parents and wife preceded him in death along with one son Kenneth Napier, a granddaughter, Leanne Napier, two brothers, Joe Napier and Clell Napier and several half brothers and sisters.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his two sons, David Napier and wife Stephanine and Richard Napier all of Barbourville a sister in law Recia Napier of Straight Creek, eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Melinda, Jessica, Brian, Michael, Cassidy, Kailey and Shae, twelve great grandchildren, Brady, Cody, Levi, Cooper, Reese, Dominique, Bella, McKinleigh, Rayden, Jade, Megan and Troy, and one great-great grandson, Eli and two nephews, Jerry Napier and Paul Napier. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Ralph Napier will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Helton and Rev. Mike Collins officiating. Pallbearers will be Cody Daniels, Dominique Johnson, Brian Napier, Justin Craft, Chris Asher, Jacob Helton, Jeremy Napier and Shawn Vaughn. Honorary pallbearers will be, Rodney and Melinda Smith, the staff of the Daniel Boone Family Health Center, Bluegrass Hospice staff and all his McDonald’s buddies. He will be laid to rest in the Grindstaff Cemetery at Barbourville. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. until the hour of service
at 8:00 p.m.
Family & friends will meet at the Grindstaff Cemetery on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. for the committal service.
Please remember, during the ongoing pandemic, there will be capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines that we will need to follow during all our services. This will include wearing a face covering as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, visitors’ and staff.
To the Napier family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
