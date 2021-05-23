Mr. Randall Keith Gray Jr., 35, of Gray, passed away Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021 at his home. He was the son of Randall K. Gray and Barbara Ann Elliott Rains born on January 6, 1986 in Barbourville.
Randy was a maintenance man and a member of the South Park United Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hiking, watching television, playing video games and eating a good meal.
On April 7, 2006, he united in marriage with Amanda Michelle May and to this union two children were born.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dustin Scott and Travis Gray and his grandparents, Geraldine Lunsford, Tom Gray and Bill Elliott.
Survivors include his loving wife, Amanda Gray of Gray; his parents, Randy and Tammy Gray of Himyar and Barbara and Jason Rains of Woollum; two beloved daughters, Hailey and Chloe Gray both of Woollum; a sister, Mickella Mobley and husband, Cody, of Barbourville; two brothers, Rex Gray and wife, Megan, of Corbin and Tyler Gray of Flat Lick; parents-in-law, Mike May of Barbourville and Diane Mills of Gray; among other loved ones and dear friends.
