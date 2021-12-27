Mr. Randall “Randy” Ray Baker age 59 of Barbourville departed this life on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Joy (Warren) Baker and the son of the late Chester and Delsie Baker born to them on July 4, 1962 in Pineville, Kentucky.
Randy worked most recently for SEKRI, Industries. In prior years, he was an assistant manager for Save-A-Lot in Barbourville and had worked there for over twenty-five years. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and camping. He also enjoyed doing home improvements with his wife Joy. He was a member of the Turkey Creek Baptist Church.
Randy is survived by his loving wife Joy Baker of Barbourville, one sister, Angia Kay Snyder of Indiana, his nephew and niece who thought of him like a dad, David Hill and wife Savanah of Barbourville and Rev. Jennifer Huff and husband Rev. John Huff of Indiana, his great nieces and nephew who he thought of like grandchildren, Arianna Ray Huff, Kenzie Huff, Alexandria Hill, Elijah Huff and a niece Makayla Barrett. He also leaves behind many other relatives, co-workers and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Randy Ray Baker will be conducted on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Huff and James Warren officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chandler Bargo, Mike Broughton, Mike Corey, James Grey, David Hill, Elijah Huff, Alvin Miller, Cameron Smith and Richard Warren.
Friends will be received at the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home on Tuesday evening December 28th from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m.
To the Baker family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
