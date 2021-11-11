Randall Wayne Patterson Sr., age 60, of Rockholds, KY, passed away on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, KY. He was born in Bell County and was preceded in death by his son, Jason Harmon; parents, Dempsey Patterson and Addie Mae Edmondson Patterson; siblings, J.D. Patterson, Danny Patterson, Stanley Patterson, and Mildred Eldridge; and by his step sons, Troy Meadors and Jesse Elvin Meadors. Randall is survived by his wife, Flora Ann Anderson Patterson; children, Shannon Patterson, and Randall Patterson Jr. (Sara); grandchildren, Liam Corcoran, Ethan Corcoran, and Raelynn Patterson; siblings, John Patterson, Bill Patterson (Brenda), Cindy Elliott, and Clarence Patterson (Polly); step daughters, Patricia Rose Meadors and Brenda Gayle Brown; and by a several nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation will be from 6-9pm on Thursday November 11, 2021 and on Friday November 12th from 11am until 12noon at at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be at 12noon with Rev. Tommy Ayers and Rev. Orangie Wheat officiating. Burial will follow in the Thomas Cemetery in Rockholds, KY.
