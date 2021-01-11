Ms. Rebecca Ann Clouse, age 67 of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Friday morning at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.
She was the mother of Lydonna Kay Kelly of London, Kentucky. She was the sister of Gus Clouse and wife, Glenda of Corbin, Kentucky. She was also blessed with three grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. She was a member of Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church in Corbin, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Duane and June Arlene Koogler Clouse, by one daughter, April Clouse and by one brother, Drew Clouse.
Due to the risks associated with large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic the family of Ms. Rebecca Ann Clouse has requested all services be PRIVATE.
In Lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to, Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1632 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, Kentucky 40701.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Clouse family.
