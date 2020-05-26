Mrs. Rebecca Ann Gibson Mills, age 56 of Barbourville, was born in Columbus, OH on April 4, 1964 to the late Jesse Arthur Gibson and Velma Louise Lee Gibson and departed this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed talking on the phone with friends, family get togethers, watching TV, and time with family and friends.
Her parents: Jesse and Velma Gibson preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving children: Jessica Marie Evans and husband John of Barbourville and Nathan Ray Parks of Heidrick; a brother: Frankie Ray Gibson and wife Cheryl of Heidrick; 4 grandchildren: Haven Charly Morris, Whitley Marie Parks, Ethan Calup Parks, and Adalyn Rose Evans; special niece and nephew: Rachel Evans and Eric Gibson; a special friend: Rhonda Roach of Bimble; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Rebecca Ann Mills will be private to the family. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To the loving family of Mrs. Rebecca Ann Mills, Larry, Doyle, Gene and all the staff at the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
