Corbin Elementary School's Redhound Theater KIDS is proud to present The Three Little Pigs. "Not even a pandemic could stop our show!" said Director, Brooke Stansbury. "Thanks to the Steele-Reese Foundation, we were able to purchase Playbooks readers' theater scripts that were easy to convert into a remote performance format."

"This cast is amazing!" she continued. "They are fantastic performers; plus, the digital sets, costumes, and musical score are also student created."

"We all learned a lot," she added, "and I wouldn't trade this experience for the world!”

To view, visit https://youtu.be/gqzlNYwygjA.

