It was a long night for the Knox Central Panthers as the top-ranked Corbin Redhounds came to town. Behind a 28-point first quarter, Corbin pulled away for a 56-0 victory.
Corbin scored quickly before jumping out to a quick 13-0 lead with Cameron Combs darting into the end zone from 16-yards out. With matching six yard runs from Seth Mills and Ethan Gregory, the Redhounds lead quickly jumped to 28-0 before halftime.
As play resumed in the third quarter, Combs hit pay dirt again, scoring on a 67-yard run, extending the Corbin lead to 35-points, imposing a running clock with 9:07 remaining in the third quarter. The Redhounds jumped out to a 42-point lead with a 16-yard touchdown run from Mills with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. Corbin elected to play backup quarterback Kade Elam, who came in to lead the Redhounds on another scoring drive, scoring on a 4-yard passing touchdown to Sam Farmer.
Corbin scored one more touchdown on a four yard touchdown from Jonah Mahan to bring the score to its final of 56-0. It's the second week in a row that the Redhounds put up 56-points.
Knox Central coach Travis McDaniel praised his team's effort, drawing attention to their unwillingness to lay over, even faced with adversity.
"I can't express how proud I am of our kids that gutted this one out," he said. "We had several players out due to sickness and injury, and we had a lot of kids playing out of their natural positions. That shows what '#WeAreKC' is about. We're about loyalty here, and we're about each other."
McDaniel again praised his team's work-ethic, stating that his team can still finish the season strong.
"I told them the great thing about what we have is that our group of guys can come together right now and find a way to give it everything they've got for these last few games. I feel pretty good about what's going to happen when we do that. Our guys are tough-nosed, and blue-collar. They come from great families, have been raised the right way, and we're going to roll our sleeves up and get back to work next week."
With the victory, Corbin improved to 7-0 on the season. With the loss, the Panthers moved to 3-4 on the year. Knox Central will travel to Wayne County next week before finishing the season with successive home games against Lincoln County and Breathitt County.
