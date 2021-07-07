Patrick Baker will remain in custody until his federal trial in August after prosecutors appealed a previous order to release him.
Baker was arraigned in federal court before Magistrate Judge Hanly Ingram on June 1. Prosecutors moved to have Baker detained following that hearing with a detention hearing held on June 4. Ingram found that Baker could be released ahead of his trial primarily on evidence that Baker had “complied with all conditions of his pretrial release for three years,” prior to his state trial for the murder of Donald Mills in 2014.
Ingram did not order Baker’s release on June 4 however, scheduling a status conference on June 9 to confirm that all firearms had been removed from Baker’s residence. Prior to the status conference, the prosecution filed objections to Baker’s release. The court issued a stay on Baker’s release and ordered prosecutors to submit a written argument on their objections and for the defense to respond.
The prosecution asked in its brief, later submitted to the court, that the court re-open an evidentiary hearing based on a June 14 interview with Baker’s ex-girlfriend Dawn Turner. In the interview, Turner stated that Baker regularly abused Oxycodone during his pretrial release in the state case.
A hearing was held on June 22 to determine if prosecutors had satisfied the standard for reopening a detention hearing. The court ordered both sides to submit briefings after the hearing addressing the issue and whether the new evidence obtained by the prosecution should be considered.
On July 1, an ordered was issued by United States District Court Judge Clara Horn Boom that Baker would remain in custody before his trial. The order states that “the United States has demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that ‘no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure…the safety of…the community’ and that detention is therefore necessary.”
Baker’s trial is currently scheduled to begin on August 10 and is expected to last seven days.
Read the full order at mountainadvocate.com.
