Tipton Hemphill was 21-years-old when he was killed in a construction accident on Tinian Island on March 21, 1945. A Navy Seaman, Hemphill was a native of Bimble who saw combat on Tinian Island, the Marshall Islands, Guam, and Saipan. He was buried on the Pacific island the day following his death.
Second Lieutenant John J. Chesnut of Barbourville was a graduate of Union College who also attended the University of Louisville before joining the Army Air Forces, predecessor to the Air Force, during Word War II. Chesnut was a pilot who flew the B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber. He arrived in London in 1943. The following year he was reported as missing-in-action. The fate of Lt. Chesnut was not found during the research for this story.
Private Hoyl W. Frazier was killed in battle on Iwo Jima on March 10, 1945; he was just two days shy of his 19th birthday. The Gray native attended Knox Central and was married to June Pickard Frazier. He had joined the Marine Corps in June 1944 and had been overseas since November of that year.
Private First Class Chester Martin of Bimble fell in battle in Germany on April 2, 1945. He had only recently returned to the field after being wounded in January at Luxemburg. Martin was married to Nora Hammons of Dewitt and worked in lumber before joining the military.
Jarvis native Pfc. Robert Elam was killed at Alsace-Lorraine, France on January 5, 1945. He was 18and had attended Knox Central. Elam was a member of Callihan Baptist Church and was one of nine siblings.
