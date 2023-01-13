I fill my time reminiscing and thankful for sweet memories of a time never to be repeated again except in memory.
One of my favorite memories is the old radio programs we listened too back in the day. I spend hours talking about how we entertained ourselves when we were children.
The radio was the main source of entertainment in the mid 40’s on the lane. All the family had favorite programs and looked forward to gathering around the floor model Admiral radio.. We did not want to miss any of the favorites Friday or Saturday evening programs.
We also looked forward to mom’s popped corn or homemade fudge as we settled down for the evening. In those early days of radio static and weather interference made listening sometimes hard.
The seating arrangement rarely changed over the years. Dad would be in his favorite chair my brothers and I were on the floor as close to the radio as possible. Mom would be working close by in the kitchen, near enough to hear the programs. Her favorites was musical programs, especially the big bands, Tommy Dorsey, Glen Miller and she love to hear Kate Smith sing “When The Moon Comes Over the Mountain.” Dad’s favorite programs were Lum and Abner, Amos and Andy. If I close my eyes I can hear his laughter, he enjoyed the programs and laughed a lot.
My favorite program was Fibber McGee and Molly. I waited for Fibber to get in trouble with Molly each time he opened the notorious closest door. Molly’s warning McGee always came too late to prevent the over stuffed closet’ contents crashing to the floor.. I laughed because we had a closet just like Fibber’s closet.
As I write I re-visit the old home place on the lane.
In my memory I see the living room just as was back then.. The boys and I on the floor, in front of the old Admiral radio dad in his favorite chair. Mom is close by working in the kitchen. I hear dad’s laughter with mom chiming. I’m grateful for the memories.
Call me old fashion I miss the golden age of radio but what I miss most is the cherished time with my family. Gone forever are the days with family and the golden age of radio.
Millie’s thought for today; “We’ve known so much happiness we’ve had our cup of joy, and memory is one gift that death cannot destroy.” unknown
Mildred Higgins
