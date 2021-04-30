Renee Marie Jones, 65, of Corbin passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born December 18, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Rosemary Creech.
Renee was a loving mother and nana. She was also a compassionate private caregiver who was very supportive of the elderly.
In addition to her father and mother, Renee was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, James Jones; brother, Maurice Creech; and granddaughter, Hailee Martin.
She leaves behind her son, Brian and Rebecca Owens; son, James H. Jones; daughter, Merica and Glenn Martin; grandchildren: Brianda Owens, Bradan Owens, Davanna Jones, Emily Jones, Nigel Jones, Cameron Martin, Daryl Moran, Gavin Martin, and Callie Martin; great grandchildren: Kinley Caldwell and Luka Moran; and brother, Jeffery Creech. She is also survived by several other relatives and numerous friends.
