FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 2, 2023) – Rep. Tom O’Dell Smith of Corbin will serve on the House Banking and Insurance, Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation, House Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations, House Natural Resources and Energy, and House Transportation committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes tomorrow, according to an announcement this afternoon from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
“I’m really pleased at the opportunity to serve on these committees and look forward to hitting the ground running as my second term begins,” Tom O’Dell Smith said. “These committees will allow me to continue to be your voice in Frankfort.”
House Banking and Insurance: The Banking and Insurance Committee addresses legislation aimed at keeping funds invested in Kentucky banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions safe as well as ensuring that state laws properly address the various types of insurers operating in Kentucky.
House Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations: This committee deals with licenses that do not normally fall into any other committees such as racing, prize fighting and wrestling, places of entertainment, alcoholic beverage control, and private corporations. Committee members also consider legislation relating to real estate licensees, auctioneers, and accountants.
House Natural Resources and Energy: Members of the Natural Resources and Energy Committee oversee state policies that deal with Kentucky’s abundant natural resources. These include forestry, mining, soil and water conservation, flood control, water usage and quality, oil, gas, and salt water wells. The committee also considers legislation that addresses the state’s energy supplies – including electric and gas utilities and cooperatives, hydroelectric and thermonuclear energy, coal, solar and renewable energy, and other alternative fuels. Members are also responsible for setting policies for the Public Service Commission.
House Transportation: The Transportation Committee considers proposed legislation and the implementation of new laws that apply to airports and aviation, boats and boating, motor vehicles, railroads, commercial trucking, and other modes of transporting people and goods. The committee also oversees the state’s Transportation Cabinet and the construction and maintenance of state highways.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne added. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. This session we will continue our efforts to lower taxes, look for ways to help Kentuckians and the state navigate record inflation, and continue fighting to protect the values that define our commonwealth.”
With these appointments, Rep. O’Dell Smith is in a position to positively impact not only his district, but also the entire commonwealth. The 2023 Regular Session will convene on Tuesday, January 3 and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
Tom O’Dell Smith serves the state’s 86th House District, which includes all of Knox County and a portion of Laurel County.
