According to Knox County 911 Dispatch, responders stayed very busy responding to one fire call, 13 law enforcement calls, and 17 EMS calls over the Christmas holiday.
Units immediately worked together to respond to a signal 8 fire alarm at Barbourville ARH, smoking powerlines on 25E and a vehicle fire in Whitesburg Hollow from a pursuit with Barbourville PD… to name a few.
Barbourville PD responded to a complaint of a loud, wreckless driver outside of Maplewood Apartments on Christmas Day.
When officers met the vehicle on Whitesburg Hollow Road, the driver did not put on a turn signal. Which prompted officers to turn on their lights and pull the driver over.
When the car gained speed and refused to comply, a high speed chase began.
"The boy turned, and officer Clay Helton was coming up the roadway. He hits Clay Helton head-on, they both went over an embankment. He went down over the hill and through another yard, came back out into the roadway at a high rate of speed. At that time, almost hit Chief Winston Tye and officer Hunter Luttrell," said officer Eric Martin to WYMT’s Hannah Reynolds during the report.
The 13-year-old driver wrecked the stolen vehicle and refused to get out of the car or follow any commands made by officers.
Shortly after police got him out of the car, the car suddenly went up in flames.
"I don't really know why he stole the car. But it’s not very often that a 13-year-old would do something that way," said Martin.
The teen was transferred to Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center shortly thereafter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.