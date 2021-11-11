A mysterious totem appeared on the campus of Union College over homecoming weekend; bearing three famous (or infamous) letters.
The totem was placed along the legacy walk, concreted into the ground opposite where the white gazebo once stood. (While a destroyed gazebo would fit with MOB shenanigans, its fate was decided last year when a major wind storm sent a major piece of tree crashing down onto it.)
On the handcrafted wooden idol was carved a bearded face and the names of members still with us and others who’ve since passed on to homecoming in the sky. Planted into the top of the totem was a sign with three letters M. O. B. (Mu Omega Beta). Was is mere coincidence that a MOB siting occurred during homecoming weekend? Is it coincidence that no such hijinks occurred last year; or that two years ago a number of chickens appeared at the president’s home?
A an anonymous, yet smoky, message to the Advocate asked us a simple question. After 50 years, can the MOB pull off a college level prank and leave their indelible handprints on their alma mater? Perhaps we should expect another toilet atop Speed Hall next year.
If you were to go looking for this monument to Animal House style debauchery, you’ll have to look a little harder. Despite being set in concrete, the totem was removed from its post by the next weekend. A highly questionable source however, tells us that the display of artistic expression will be given a new home on campus.
