The Christmas Season is upon us. Our city streets are beautifully decorated, everywhere colored lights sparkle, our stately Courthouse captures everyone’s imagination, and sometimes the Grinch and Santa Claus can be seen leisurely strolling down the sidewalk.
Christmas is my favorite holiday as I’m sure it is for many of my readers. The Christmas spirit enters my heart and soul causing a shiver of excitement which takes me back to my childhood and dreams of Christmas.
One December a few years ago our car radio was tuned to the Holly Christmas Channel when a song came on that caused me to actually pause and seriously listen to the words.
Since it was new to me, I listened carefully to the words which caused me to begin to cry. The song was My Grown Up Christmas Gifts by Kelly Clarkson. The song told a story of an adult who only had one wish and it was for our troubled world.
I asked several of my dedicated readers, best friends, and family to tell me their Perfect Christmas Wish. Their responses were varied but similar.
W.E. M. replied, “My perfect Christmas wish would be good health and financial stability for everyone in my family forever. Thank you, Santa”
M. C. answered, “My wish for Christmas is for people without homes, people struggling with addiction, and people with broken families to have a good Christmas with the people they love.”
C.Y. J. responded, “To see my Dad again, a home of our own for my spouse, myself, and our pets.”
J.H. said, “This Christmas I would like to see my grandchildren and great grandchildren.”
S.T. wrote, “I would wish for everyone to have at least one person they can truly depend on.”
L.M.G. said, “My perfect Christmas wish would be for there to be unity of mind and spirit and no hate or war anymore.”
V.B. wrote, “My perfect Christmas wish would be Christ's blessings of happiness and contentment, good health and financial stability for everyone in my family forever.”
L.R.M. Well, I feel ashamed of not being so selfless. My dream Christmas would be a day my daughter and I could spend with the grandmother she was never blessed to know and the father and grandfather she lost so early in life at almost three and at four.”
J.C. said, “I would want to make sure my children and grandchildren were always safe and secure and happy always.”
K.D.C. answered, “That no one was lonely or felt unloved and happily surrounded by friends and family; the older I get I realize not everyone has a large family or many to celebrate with.”
Again, I would like to thank my devoted readers, family, and friends for their responses.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940, on Facebook, and seriousuu@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.