Reviewing the history of Halloween

In the last half of the 19th century, America had a large number of new immigrants especially those who were fleeing the Irish Potato Famine to arrive on its shores.
Not long after this, Americans began borrowing from the European traditions by dressing up in costumes which later became part of today’s trick or treat tradition.
Halloween parties soon became fashionable for both children as well as adults. At these parties, people played games as well and ate seasonal food such as popcorn or apples.
In the latter part of the 1800’s, there was a move to turn to Halloween into community or neighborly get-togethers, eliminating ghosts or scary monsters.
Parents were encouraged by newspapers and church leaders to take anything “frightening” or “grotesque” out of Halloween.
Despite all of their best efforts many schools and communities experienced acts of vandalism, “tricks.”
Around the 1950’s, towns had successfully controlled vandalism and Halloween turned mainly into a holiday for the young.
During these years large numbers of young children were born which became the start of the baby boom. Halloween parties moved from town events into the classroom or home.
The years between 1920 and 1950, trick-or-treating became popular again with families hoping to prevent tricks being played on them by providing the neighborhood children with treats.
The making of a new American tradition was born and has continued to grow.
Today families spend an estimated $6 billion annually on Halloween, treats and costumes causing it to be the country’s second largest commercial holiday after Christmas.
Halloween in the Appalachian Mountains evolved over time as well. Families not providing treats for wandering groups of teenage boys, were definitely tricked. Girls were not allowed out on this night.
Turning over out houses was one of the most popular tricks along with pulling logs or downed trees onto the roadways. Writing messages on windows with soap was another favorite prank.
Some neighbors not providing treats to trick or treaters, didn’t always appreciate having tricks played on them.
Once when I was a teenager, two neighbors from my neighborhood fired their shotguns into the air in an attempt to scare off pranksters. It worked, the tricksters lived to tell this tale to their grandchildren.
The flickering glow of a jack-o-lantern sitting on a table in a dark room, still to this day brings me a small shiver as I remember back to those days when I ventured out in the darkness with friends on a brisk October evening.
Information on the history of Halloween was found online, Halloween Origins and Traditions.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940, Facebook, and email seriousuu@yahoo.com.
