A Knox County man is still missing after he left home on foot on the night of Saturday, February 6.
Jason Paul Hensley, 38, began walking toward Bailey Hollow in Gray around 11:30 p.m. Witnesses say he was complaining of chest pain when he left. Hensley stands 6’4” and weighs roughly 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing light-blue jeans and a dark brown Carhart jacket.
Late Monday, Jason’s brother, John Hensley, began offering a $500 reward for “information leading to Jason “Jake” Hensley or arrest of those involved in the disappearance of Jake. $500.00 once Jake is home or arrest is made.”
If you know the whereabouts of Jason Paul Hensley, please contact Knox County Dispatch at (606) 546-3510 or the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 546-3181.
