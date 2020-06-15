Mrs. Rhonda Duerr Girdner, 52, of Barbourville, passed away Monday morning, June 8, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth Duerr and Faye Smith Kush born on November 10, 1967 in Dayton, OH.
Rhonda was an attorney who loved her profession and those in Knox County she represented. She was of the Christian faith, dearly loved her grandchildren, helping others in a time of need and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Collins.
Survivors include her loving husband, Troy Lee Girdner of Barbourville; her mother, Barbara Duerr of Tampa, FL; three children, Christopher Girdner of Jefferson, WI, Carley Duerr of Barbourville and Caty Duerr of Charlotte, NC; a brother, Keith Duerr and wife, Carmen, of Naples, FL; 11 grandchildren, Brooke, Payton, Ashlyn, Ellie Mae, Kerri, Lillie, Elliot, Lorelei, Hannah, Jaxton and Knox; among other loved ones and dear friends.
