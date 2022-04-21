Mr. Richard “Dick” Bernie Bidwell, 82, of Corbin, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 16, 2022 at his home after a prolonged illness.
Dick was born on September 8, 1939 to the late Rolland Bernie and Lois Richardson Bidwell at home in Midland, MI, the oldest of their three sons and one daughter. He grew up in Midland and Petoskey, MI and graduated in 1961 with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Case (now Case Western Reserve) University in Cleveland, OH.
He united in marriage with Clara Jane Barkman on July 29, 1960. They lived in Cleveland until Dick finished his education and then moved to Buffalo, NY, where he began his career working for Hooker Chemical. Dick worked in Buffalo for several years before moving to Terre Haute, IN in 1970 to work for Velsicol Chemical Company. Velsicol relocated Dick from Terre Haute to Memphis and finally to Chattanooga, TN. He retired at age 57.
After retirement, the couple moved to New Port Richey, FL in 1996, living there until 2019 when they relocated to be closer to family in Corbin.
Dick was always making people smile with his jokes and asides. He was active in United Methodist churches wherever he lived. He had various hobbies throughout his life including Ham Radio, homebrew electronics, barbershop quartet singing, model railroads, community theater and camping. He was a long-time volunteer firefighter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William “Bill” Bidwell and a sister, Karen Norris.
He is survived by his loving wife, Clara Jane of Corbin; a daughter, Kim (Jim Avelis) of Riley, IN; a son, Kevin Bidwell (Lisa Harper) of Chattanooga, TN; grandson, Jasper Avelis of Napierville, IL and his children, Jaden Conatser, Korbyn Frank, Caitlin Avelis and Ace Avelis; granddaughter, Jade Avelis (Alex Arnold) of Philadelphia, PA and their children, Seneca Avelis Arnold and Petra Avelis Arnold; grandson, Jared Avelis (Michelle Avelis) of Ferrisburg, VT and their son, Alder Avelis; grandson, Kyle Bidwell (Ashtyn Goforth) of West Liberty and their daughter, Brinley Bidwell and grandson, Kenley Bidwell (Courtney Norvell) of Corbin and their son, Miles, and daughter, Sally; a brother, Bernie Bidwell of Arizona; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Dick will be missed by many and all will remember his wit, smile and laugh. There will be no service at this time, though a memorial service is being planned.
Expressions of sympathy may go to either the Trinity United Methodist Church or to Bluegrass Hospice Care in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
