Richard Leslie Terrell of Corbin, age 45, passed away on Friday September 11, 2020 in Lexington, KY
He was born on October 27, 1974 in Pineville, KY, and he was proud to be born on the same day as his mother. A loving son who enjoyed life, Richard was a member of Blackmont Baptist Church. Attended Blackmont elementary and Bell County High School,
Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents, C.L. Terrell and Gwena Terrell, Richard and Theo "Mammy" Carver. great grandparents, Rev. Gale and Ann Robbins; Uncle Jerry and his son Jerry Carver Jr.
He is survived by his father, Marvin Terrell and wife Linda of Corbin; mother, Darlene Carver Kinder and husband Stanley of Hulen; Fiance and companion, Debbie Shelton Brock of Corbin; Sisters, Angela Saylor and husband Ted of Hulen, Kayla Ray Harlan; nieces and nephews, Teddy Saylor III, Kaden Saylor, Talyn Saylor, and Bella Saylor of Hulen, KY; Aunt, Vickie Carver Ellis of Harlan; Jim and Sue Miners of Columbia, TN, cousins, Rodney and Bridgette Howard, Clinton and Rebecca "Pokey" Saylor of Harlan, Gale Howard and Maddison Howard of Harlan, and Freddy and Tasha Howard of Hulen; special uncle Fred Howard and special friends, Rev. Thomas Heck, Tony Brock, Jason Howard, Tommy Simpson, Mark Barton, and Randy Rose.
