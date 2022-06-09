Mr. Ricky G. Saylor, 64, of Rockholds, formerly of Siler, passed away Tuesday evening, June 7, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Richard D. and Iva Saylor born on July 4, 1957.
Ricky was a former logger and of the Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed any outdoor activity. He loved to go hunting, wagon riding, trading and taking care of his many dogs.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a beloved son, Richard “Bucky” Saylor; a nephew, David Mills; a great-niece, Destiny Hubbard; brothers-in-law, Larry Mills and Billy Ray Morgan.
Survivors include his children, Randy Glenn Saylor, Anthony Dewayne Saylor, and Aleshia Nicole Saylor, all of Barbourville; a loving companion of over 25 years, Theresa Partin of Rockholds; sisters, Diana Mills and Susan Morgan, both of Barbourville; brothers, Larry Saylor and wife, Sharon of Siler and Terry Saylor of Williamsburg; a grandson who he raised as his own, Trever Cureton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Jimmy Johnson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 12 noon until the funeral hour.
