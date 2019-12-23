Star Wars has been everywhere this decade. Five movies, four TV shows, several video games, and a theme park later we can safely say the franchise in getting a little tiring. Coming off the bomb that was “Solo” and the divisive “Last Jedi,” how does one of media’s biggest franchises close the 2010’s?
“The Rise of Skywalker” waits for no one. This movie really moves, jumping from planet to planet. It can be hard to tell where you are in the galaxy far far away. The pace makes for plenty of excitement but also leaves a few things feeling shorted. This is strange considering this is the longest of all the Star Wars movies. A part of the problem seems to be trying to fix the complaints with “The Last Jedi.” “Skywalker” throws a ton of things at you and gives little time to process. This could easily be separated into two movies with “The Last Jedi” seeming more like Episode 7.5.
Visually the movie is very Star Wars, with a hint of Abrams’ Star Trek thrown in. The lightsaber duels are primal and brutal. We see Force powers taken to new levels and one planet in particular really fits what it’s billed as.
The acting is likewise solid, maybe the best of the new trilogy. The show stealers are once again Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, who cover a wide range of emotions and engage in one of my favorite duals in any movie. The late Carrie Fisher is handled well, although there are times one can notice the use of unused dialogue.
Despite its hectic pace, “The Rise of Skywalker” might be my favorite of the sequels. It does leave me wondering how the trilogy would have ended up if Abrams had done the entire thing. “Skywalker” tries to do too much at times and it seems like the reason is to fix “The Last Jedi.” It wouldn’t be hard to edit the sequels into two movies. That said “The Rise of Skywalker” is fun, and that may be the most important thing. It’s hard to say what these three film’s legacy will be but I recommend any Star Wars fan give it a go in theatres, then binge “The Mandolorian.”
8/10
